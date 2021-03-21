Motte scored a goal on his lone shot and added three hits Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal.

Motte put Vancouver on top 4-3 just 55 seconds into the third period, beating Montreal netminder Carey Price with a heavy wrist shot from the high slot. It was the second of two Vancouver goals in a 33-second span, but the lead would last less than five minutes. Motte hadn't lit the lamp since a two-goal game way back on Jan. 27 and had just one point in his last eight contests coming into Saturday's tilt.