Canucks' Tyler Motte: Registers goal in loss
Motte scored a goal while logging 9:36 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Lightning.
Motte is stationed on the fourth line and is commended for his physical play, but he now has two goals and five points in nine games during December. He's tough to be relied on consistently, but his recent scoring touch adds value to daily lineups.
