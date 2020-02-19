Canucks' Tyler Motte: Returning to lineup Wednesday
Motte (shoulder) has been activated from IR and will play against the Wild on Wednesday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Motte was placed on IR on Jan. 29 and was handed a 4-to-6 week timeline to return, but he'll return after just three weeks. The 24-year-old winger is expected to play on the fourth line. His fantasy value is negligible, but he's a solid defensive player with 79 hits and 25 blocked shots through 24 games this year.
