Coach Travis Green indicated Tuesday that Motte (upper body) may be done for the season. "We might see him again this season, we may not," said Green.

Motte's absence the rest of the way shouldn't mean a ton from a fantasy standpoint, considering he owns just 16 points through 74 contests, though he does hold some value in leagues that support the hits (200) statistic. Without him for potentially the remainder of the season, look for Ryan Spooner, Nikolay Goldobin and Tim Schaller to all vie for a spot in the lineup. Spooner looks to be in line for his spot Tuesday against the Ducks.