Canucks' Tyler Motte: Secures win over Flames
Motte registered an empty-net goal in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over Calgary.
In 15 games for Vancouver last season, Motte tallied three goals, two helpers and 42 shots. Heading into 2018-19, the center should take on a significantly bigger role in terms of games played and ice time, which should have him poised to set career highs across the board.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...