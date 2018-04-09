Motte was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Motte, who was acquired in a midseason trade with Columbus, will join Utica for their playoff campaign after the Canucks failed to qualify for the NHL postseason. In his 15 games with Vancouver, Motte scored two goals while primarily playing on the team's third line. Expect the former Michigan Wolverine to compete for an NHL roster spot next season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories