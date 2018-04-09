Canucks' Tyler Motte: Sent down Monday
Motte was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.
Motte, who was acquired in a midseason trade with Columbus, will join Utica for their playoff campaign after the Canucks failed to qualify for the NHL postseason. In his 15 games with Vancouver, Motte scored two goals while primarily playing on the team's third line. Expect the former Michigan Wolverine to compete for an NHL roster spot next season.
More News
-
Canucks' Tyler Motte: Papered after trade•
-
Canucks' Tyler Motte: Winds up in Vancouver•
-
Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Rejoins NHL club•
-
Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Shuffles back to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Notches four hits Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...