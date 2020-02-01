Canucks' Tyler Motte: Set to miss 4-to-6 weeks
Motte (shoulder) will sit out 4-to-6 weeks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Motte left the Canucks' road trip to be evaluated in Vancouver, and he'll miss at least a month due to the injury. The 24-year-old already resides on injured reserve, and the team recalled Zack MacEwen to provide forward depth. Motte has produced five points over 24 games.
