Coach Travis Green said Motte will miss around a week with a lower-body injury.

Motte blocked a shot during Friday's loss to the Capitals, and he'll watch the next few games from the press box. While the timeline for Motte's return isn't definite, he's expected to sit out at least Monday and Wednesday against the Panthers and Kings, respectively. Loui Eriksson's in line to fill in on the bottom six, although the Canucks will recall a player from AHL Utica as well.