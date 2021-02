Motte (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday according to CapFriendly.

Motte was already on the injured reserve with an unknown injury. but now he'll miss a significant chunk of time. The 25-year-old forward will miss at least the next eight games, ruling him out until at least early March. He scored six points and racked up a ridiculous 70 hits through 15 games before the injury.