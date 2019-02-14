Motte delivered four hits in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Ducks.

Motte has only a single goal in seven games in February, but has posted 24 hits and 14 shots over that span. Motte has picked up the pace with his checking, averaging 2.66 hits per game this season compared to his career average of 1.96. However, while he has a career-high 14 points, he hasn't scored consistently enough to merit fantasy attention.