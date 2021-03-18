Motte (ankle) had four hits, four blocks and two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over Ottawa.

Motte returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 6 and was immediately entrusted with a season-high 20:42 of ice time. He also played a team-high 2:43 on the penalty kill and even saw time on Vancouver's top power-play unit. Motte has never been asked to fill an offensive role at the NHL level, but he did have five goals in 15 games prior to his injury and could be an interesting player to watch if the big minutes continue.