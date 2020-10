Motte grabbed a two-year, $2.45 million contract from Vancouver on Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Motte was limited to just 34 games this season due to injuries yet was decently productive when healthy, as he recorded four goals, four helpers and 38 shots. The natural center figures to slot into a bottom-six role, which will limit his fantasy value, but could push for more minutes if/when injuries pop up.