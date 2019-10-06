Canucks' Tyler Motte: Skating in regular sweater
Motte (upper body) took part in Sunday's practice session in a regular jersey, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Motte is expected to be out until mid-October, but the fact that he ditched a non-contact sweater could be an indication he will be ready to go sooner. Once cleared to play, the Michigan native figures to slot into a bottom-six role, but could still serve as a quality depth scoring option.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.