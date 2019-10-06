Play

Motte (upper body) took part in Sunday's practice session in a regular jersey, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Motte is expected to be out until mid-October, but the fact that he ditched a non-contact sweater could be an indication he will be ready to go sooner. Once cleared to play, the Michigan native figures to slot into a bottom-six role, but could still serve as a quality depth scoring option.

