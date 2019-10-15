Canucks' Tyler Motte: Slated to play Tuesday
Motte (upper body) is expected to be lifted from injured reserve and play in Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Motte will make a long-awaited return to game action after suffering a season-ending, upper-body injury in March that rolled over into this campaign. The 24-year-old is slated to fill in on the fourth line, and he'll bring a physical tough -- he dished out 200 hits last year -- to the Canucks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.