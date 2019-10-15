Motte (upper body) is expected to be lifted from injured reserve and play in Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Motte will make a long-awaited return to game action after suffering a season-ending, upper-body injury in March that rolled over into this campaign. The 24-year-old is slated to fill in on the fourth line, and he'll bring a physical tough -- he dished out 200 hits last year -- to the Canucks.