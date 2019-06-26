Canucks' Tyler Motte: Snares qualifying offer
The Canucks have extended Motte (upper body) a qualifying offer.
Motte's season ended prematurely due to an upper-body injury that surfaced in late March, but he finished the campaign with a career-best 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) over 74 games. The effort was enough for Vancouver to hand him a qualifying offer to retain his negotiating rights.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...