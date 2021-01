Motte was wearing a non-contact jersey at Tuesday's practice session, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Motte played in just 34 games for the Canucks last year in which he registered four goals on 38 shots, four assists and 118 hits while averaging 13:07 of ice time. The winger will have just over a week to get up to 100 percent before Opening Night against Edmonton on Jan. 13. If he does miss any game time, Loui Eriksson could be in line to replace him on the third line.