Motte scored twice on a team-high six shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Motte opened the scoring just 2:06 into the contest on a pass from Tyler Myers. Motte's second goal was a little more fortunate, as the puck bounced off his leg and off a Senator before getting behind Marcus Hogberg. The 25-year-old Motte has been a pleasant surprise in 2020-21 with five goals, 21 shots on net, 34 hits and 10 blocked shots in nine appearances. While he's listed on the fourth line, he's averaging 16:35 per game. Motte makes for a budget option in DFS given his hot start.