Motte is in the midst of an 11 game point drought.

Motte isn't known for his offense, but it would be nice to see him chip in more than he has. So far he's tallied one assist, and an empty-net goal, despite his Canucks being the highest scoring team in the West. He's a mainstay on the penalty-kill though, which could keep him in the lineup despite the lack of offense.

