Canucks' Tyler Motte: Stuck in slump
Motte is in the midst of an 11 game point drought.
Motte isn't known for his offense, but it would be nice to see him chip in more than he has. So far he's tallied one assist, and an empty-net goal, despite his Canucks being the highest scoring team in the West. He's a mainstay on the penalty-kill though, which could keep him in the lineup despite the lack of offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...