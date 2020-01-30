Motte (upper body) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Motte was crushed into the boards by Erik Karlsson in the second period and immediately went to the locker room. It's unclear how severe Motte's injury is at this time. The Canucks next play in New York on Saturday. If Motte can't play, Tim Schaller figures to enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.