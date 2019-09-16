Canucks' Tyler Motte: Suiting up against Flames
Motte (upper body) will play in Monday's preseason clash with Calgary, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Motte missed the final six games of the 2018-19 campaign due to an upper-body issue, but appears ready to go. The natural center figures to compete for a bottom-six role in training camp, though he will almost certainly play on the wing given the club's depth down the middle. Even if he does earn a spot on the 23-man roster, the Michigan native could spend some time in the press box as a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.