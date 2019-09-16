Motte (upper body) will play in Monday's preseason clash with Calgary, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Motte missed the final six games of the 2018-19 campaign due to an upper-body issue, but appears ready to go. The natural center figures to compete for a bottom-six role in training camp, though he will almost certainly play on the wing given the club's depth down the middle. Even if he does earn a spot on the 23-man roster, the Michigan native could spend some time in the press box as a healthy scratch.