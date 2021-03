Motte (ankle) is traveling with the Canucks on their four-game road trip to Ottawa and Montreal, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Motte has missed 16 straight games, so he can be activated from long-term injured reserve at any point. The fact that he's traveling with the team signals that he could return at some point on the trip, and if not, it won't be long after. The 26-year-old posted five goals and an assist over 15 games before this injury.