Motte (lower body) will be sidelined at least four weeks.

The news effectively rules Motte out until at least December, a stretch of at least 13 games. Prior to getting hurt, the center notched just one assist, three shots and 17 hits in six appearances. With Motte unavailable, Loui Eriksson figures to continue slotting into a bottom-six role, though Sven Baertschi could challenge for a spot in the lineup.