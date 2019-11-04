Canucks' Tyler Motte: Will miss next four weeks
Motte (lower body) will be sidelined at least four weeks.
The news effectively rules Motte out until at least December, a stretch of at least 13 games. Prior to getting hurt, the center notched just one assist, three shots and 17 hits in six appearances. With Motte unavailable, Loui Eriksson figures to continue slotting into a bottom-six role, though Sven Baertschi could challenge for a spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.