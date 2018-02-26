Motte and Jussi Jokinen were traded to Vancouver on Monday, with Thomas Vanek bound for Columbus, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

This is a 2-for-1 swap involving nothing but forwards. Motte will get acquainted with his third NHL team since the Blackhawks originally selected him in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2013 draft. He's compiled seven goals, five assists and 16 PIM through 64 career games, which may not excite fantasy owners at first glance, but there's a good chance that he'll avoid seeing a ton of time in AHL Utica since the Canucks really needed a bottom-six energizer to chase down loose pucks and control possession in the attacking zone.