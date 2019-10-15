Motte (upper body) isn't expected to join the lineup for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Motte practiced Monday and appears to be on the verge of being cleared to make his season debut, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis for his next opportunity to do so. The 24-year-old totaled 16 points in 74 games last campaign.

