Canucks' Tyler Motte: Won't play Tuesday
Motte (upper body) isn't expected to join the lineup for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Motte practiced Monday and appears to be on the verge of being cleared to make his season debut, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis for his next opportunity to do so. The 24-year-old totaled 16 points in 74 games last campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.