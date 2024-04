Myers (illness) is expected to draw back into the lineup for Game 3 on Friday, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Myers had five goals, 29 points, 77 PIM, 110 hits and 136 blocks in 77 contests during the regular season. He missed Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Nashville because of the illness. Now that Myers is healthy, he'll probably serve on the second pairing while Noah Juulsen might be scratched.