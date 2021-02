Myers scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Myers' shot early in the first period deflected off an Oilers defender and into the net. The goal was his third of the season -- he's added eight helpers, 39 shots on goal, 33 blocked shots and 37 PIM in 23 games. The defenseman has averaged 22:22 of ice time and provides a well-rounded style of play.