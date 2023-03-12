Myers logged an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Myers has two helpers over his last four contests, though he endured a 19-game point drought before reacquainting himself with the scoresheet. The big defenseman has maintained a top-four role despite the scoring slump. He's at 12 points, 84 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 75 hits, 66 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 62 appearances while filling a mostly defensive role this season.