Myers notched an assist and three hits in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Myers set up Phil Di Giuseppe's second-period marker. Playing in a third-pairing role means Myers will have fewer chances to contribute on offense. The veteran blueliner has a goal, two assists, six shots on net, eight PIM, five hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven contests. With a drop in physicality, Myers has little appeal in most fantasy formats.