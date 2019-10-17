Canucks' Tyler Myers: Collects assist in win
Myers picked up his second point as a member of the Canucks during Tuesday's win over Detroit.
Myers has been an important part to the Canucks defense so far, logging on average 22:27 of ice time per game. He has two assists through five contests, six hits, five blocks, and 12 shots on goal. He has the capability of posting a 30 point campaign while adding some category coverage.
