Myers recorded an assist, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Myers helped out on a Pius Suter tally in the first period. Beyond that, Myers did his job well defensively to help the Canucks to the win. The 33-year-old had just four helpers over 12 games in December, but he added 21 blocks. For the season, he's at 16 points, 67 blocks, 44 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-13 rating across 37 contests.