Canucks' Tyler Myers: Commits to Canucks

Myers signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the Canucks on Monday.

Some might say this is a bit of an overpay, but Myers benefited from being one of the top options in a free agent market lacking in quality defensemen. The towering 29-year-old has been rock solid for Winnipeg over the past two seasons, picking up 15 goals and 67 points while posting a plus-20 rating in 162 appearances, and should be able to step into a top-four role and have similar success with the Canucks in 2019-20. Myers will never be an elite fantasy asset, but he's going to play a major role for Vancouver this campaign, and could approach the 40-point mark if he's deployed on the Canucks' second power-play unit, making him a desirable depth option in most formats.