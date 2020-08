Myers suffered a slightly separated shoulder and is hoping to be available for the next round if the Canucks advance, per Farhan Lalji of TSN.

The news rules out Myers for Game 6 and 7 (if needed), which would be a boost for the Canucks' blue line. Considering the defenseman is pointless in his last nine outings, few fantasy players will be chomping at the bit to get him into their lineups. Jordie Benn or Oscar Fantenberg figures to be the odd man out once Myers is cleared to play.