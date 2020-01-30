Canucks' Tyler Myers: Deposits equalizer Wednesday

Myers scored a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Myers' goal at 2:36 of the third period was the first of a four-score Canucks rally. He snapped a six-game point drought with the lamp-lighter. The 29-year-old has picked up 16 points, 105 shots on goal, 80 blocks and 65 hits through 51 contests.