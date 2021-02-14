Myers scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Myers made an aggressive move in the offensive zone and floated a shot past Jacob Markstrom to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead. The tally stood as Myers' second of the season and his first point since Jan. 28. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to seven points, 29 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 17 hits and 33 PIM through 18 outings. He can run hot and cold throughout the year, but Myers' big frame makes him a solid source of non-scoring numbers most of the time.