Myers posted an assist, five blocked shots, three hits and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Myers set up the second of Bo Horvat's tallies in the game, which completed the Canucks' comeback in overtime. The 31-year-old Myers has been a fairly steady defenseman in 2020-21. He has 15 points, 76 shots, 57 blocks, 39 hits and 41 PIM through 38 appearances. He saw 30:08 of ice time in Sunday's game and could log heavy minutes until Nate Schmidt (COVID-19 protocol) is ready to return.