Myers posted two assists and two hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Myers set up goals by Conor Garland and Vasili Podkolzin in this contest. This was Myers' first multi-point effort since Dec. 23, though his four assists through 10 games in March account for a solid showing lately. The 33-year-old has 14 points, 90 shots on net, 79 hits, 120 blocked shots, 70 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 67 appearances.