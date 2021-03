Myers posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Myers earned the secondary helper on the second of Jake Virtanen's two goals in the game. The 31-year-old Myers is up to 13 points, 48 shots on net, 38 blocks and 39 PIM through 27 contests. He's collected three of his 10 assists on the power play.