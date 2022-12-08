Myers posted an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots, a plus-3 rating and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Myers set up an Ilya Mikheyev goal in the final minute of the second period. The assist ended a 13-game point drought for Myers, who has had few positive contributions while seeing his role shrink a bit for the Canucks' struggling defense. The 32-year-old now has five helpers, 30 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 30 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 24 outings.