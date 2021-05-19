Myers collected a goal and an assist with three shots Tuesday in a 4-2 win over the Flames.

Myers snapped his personal 10-game point drought when he assisted on Nils Hoglander's first-period goal. In the third period, Myers joined a rush and wired a shot from the slot off the post and in for his first goal in that same stretch, a tally that stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old Myers will go into Wednesday's season finale with six goals and 14 assists in 54 games.