Canucks' Tyler Myers: Erupts for three points
Myers scored two goals and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Myers' first goal also came with a man advantage. All three of the defenseman's points came in the first period. The 29-year-old is up to three goals and 13 points in 40 appearances this season. Despite the outburst, he's still on pace to miss the 30-point mark for the first time since 2016-17, when injuries limited him to five points in 11 contests.
