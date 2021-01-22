Myers recorded two assists, eight blocked shots and 16 PIM in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Already shorthanded on the blue line, the Canucks turned to Myers to fill a top-four role. He did alright with the pair of assists, but he also took three minor penalties to add stress to the defense corps. Myers' worst moment of the game came in the third period, when he was given a match penalty for a headshot on Joel Armia, who was diagnosed with a concussion after the game. As with many dangerous plays, a suspension could be in the cards for Myers for his reckless moment. The Canucks can ill afford losing Myers with Travis Hamonic, Alexander Edler and Jalen Chatfield all sidelined by upper-body injuries.