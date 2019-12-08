Canucks' Tyler Myers: Finds back of net in OT win

Myers scored a short-handed goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

The 29-year-old blueliner finally lit the lamp in his 30th game as a Canuck. The productive afternoon ended a 15-game pointless drought for Myers, and he has only six points on the season despite a spot on the top pairing alongside Quinn Hughes and occasional shifts on the second power-play unit. Until he shows more consistency, Myers can be safely ignored in almost all fantasy formats.