Canucks' Tyler Myers: Game-time call versus Arizona

Myers (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Myers is off the pace to reach the 30-point mark for a third straight year and any time out of the lineup will only serve to further decrease his chances of reaching that threshold. With Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) also a game-time call, the Canucks could be forced to utilize Jordie Benn and Jalen Chatfield if neither player is cleared to play.