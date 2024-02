Myers posted an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Myers has four points and 10 blocked shots over his last six outings. The defenseman set up a Nils Hoglander tally midway through the first period. Myers is up to 23 points, 65 shots on net, 63 PIM, 85 hits, 112 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 61 contests this season. He's steady enough in the non-scoring categories to be a solid depth defenseman in fantasy.