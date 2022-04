Myers provided an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Myers set up Conor Garland's game-tying goal in the third period, but the score was only even at 2-2 for 14 seconds. The 32-year-old Myers has contributed three assists in his last seven games after only posting two helpers in all of March. The defenseman is at 18 points, 123 shots on net, 144 hits, 144 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 79 appearances.