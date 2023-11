Myers produced an assist, three hits and four PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Myers has racked up five helpers over his last seven games. After initially starting the season in a reduced role, Myers has exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in five of his last 10 games, covering the absence of Carson Soucy (lower body), who is on long-term injured reserve. Through 21 outings, Myers has 10 points, 38 blocked shots, 31 hits, 21 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating.