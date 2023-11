Myers recorded two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and four hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Myers has found a groove with four helpers over his last four outings. He set up goals by J.T. Miller and Nils Hoglander in Saturday's narrow loss. For the season, Myers has nine points, 21 shots on net, 27 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 18 appearances. While his ice time is down more than two minutes compared to 2022-23, he's done much better in a smaller role.