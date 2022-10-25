Myers posted an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Myers' assist was his first point in four games this year. The 32-year-old began in a second-pairing role, but he's now on the Canucks' top pairing as they're missing four defensemen, including Quinn Hughes (lower body). While Myers isn't expected to take on power-play time, the increased role could see him enjoy an uptick on offense. He's added seven hits, seven blocked shots, six shots on net and four PIM so far this season.