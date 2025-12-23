Myers logged an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

The helper was Myers' first point over 10 outings in December, to go with 16 blocked shots, 10 PIM and eight hits this month. The 35-year-old defenseman continues to see top-four minutes and will likely be leaned on for shutdown usage when partnered with rookie Zeev Buium. Myers has eight points, 37 shots on net, 70 blocks, 43 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 36 contests this season.