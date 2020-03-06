Play

Canucks' Tyler Myers: Good to go against Colorado

Myers (undisclosed) expects to rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Avalanche, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Myers wasn't able to play Wednesday against Arizona, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long with his undisclosed issue. The 30-year-old American will skate on Vancouver's third pairing and second power-play unit Friday.

